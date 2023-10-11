城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

發現 M 矮星 GJ 724 和 GJ 3988 周圍的系外行星

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
發現 M 矮星 GJ 724 和 GJ 3988 周圍的系外行星

We have recently discovered two exoplanets using the radial velocity (RV) method around the M dwarfs GJ 724 and GJ 3988. This discovery was made possible through the analysis of 153 3.5 m Calar Alto/CARMENES spectra, as well as archival ESO/HARPS data for GJ 724 and infrared RV measurements from Subaru/IRD for GJ 3988.

After analyzing the data, we found that both systems are best described by models with a single planet. The minimum masses of the planets are 10.75+0.96−0.87 Earth-masses for GJ 724 b and 3.69+0.42−0.41 Earth-masses for GJ 3988 b. These planets have short periods, orbiting their stars closely with a distance of less than 0.05 au.

Interestingly, GJ 724 b has an eccentric orbit, making it the most eccentric single exoplanet discovered to date around an M dwarf. This finding prompts further analysis to understand its configuration in the context of planetary formation and architecture.

On the other hand, GJ 3988 b has a circular orbit, representing a common type of planet found around mid-M dwarfs. The discovery of this planet provides valuable insights into the distribution and characteristics of planets in this particular range of stars.

To construct our models, we considered different numbers of planets and utilized Gaussian process (GP) regression to account for activity signals. The selection of the best models was based on their Bayesian evidence.

In conclusion, our discovery of exoplanets around GJ 724 and GJ 3988 contributes to the growing body of knowledge on planetary systems. These findings shed light on the diversity of planets and their orbital characteristics within the M dwarf population.

來源：
– P. Gorrini, J. Kemmer, S. Dreizler, R. Burn

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論