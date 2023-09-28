城市生活

史特拉斯堡大學天文館的靈感來自 19 世紀的機器建築

By加布里埃爾博塔

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Paris-based architectural firm frenak+jullien, in collaboration with Cardin Julien and m+mathieu holdrinet, has recently completed the Planétarium du Jardin des sciences de l’Université de Strasbourg in France. This 1,000-square-metre planetarium is divided into two volumes: a truncated cone that houses the projection room and entrance gallery, and a cylindrical volume that accommodates the lobby and related facilities.

The planetarium’s design draws inspiration from 19th-century machine buildings found on the site, such as the observatory’s dome and pavillons des mires, as well as astronomical measuring instruments like the astrolabe. Clad in burnt wood, the structures create a striking appearance with their unusual geometry. Situated along Avenue de la Victoire, the planetarium serves as a beacon in the city, providing a connection to the sky and the earth.

The planetarium and the reception area are two distinct elements that share components but are assembled in opposite ways. The planetarium, turned inward, features an empty perimeter surrounding the auditorium, while the reception area opens outward to the garden and is empty at its center. This duality creates a contrast between brightness and darkness, emphasizing the immersive experience within the planetarium.

The planetarium’s architecture also incorporates sustainable and energy-efficient elements. The building’s compactness and strategic positioning of openings minimize heat loss, ensuring optimal environmental performance. The use of burnt wood on the exterior and light-colored wood on the interior creates an aesthetically pleasing contrast while reflecting the building’s environmental concerns.

Overall, the Planétarium du Jardin des sciences de l’Université de Strasbourg combines architectural ingenuity, educational purpose, and sustainable design. Its unique design and connection to the surrounding environment make it a captivating addition to the Université de Strasbourg.

