城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

加州理工學院物理學家發現磁束縛激子

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
加州理工學院物理學家發現磁束縛激子

Researchers at Caltech have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of exciton research. Excitons are pairs of electrons and holes that are usually bound by electrical or electrostatic forces known as Coulomb interactions. However, the Caltech physicists have found evidence for the existence of magnetically bound excitons.

Using an advanced spectroscopic probe, the researchers were able to detect excitons that are not bound by Coulomb forces, but rather by magnetism. This is the first experiment to reveal the real-time formation of these magnetically bound excitons, also known as Hubbard excitons.

In most insulators, oppositely charged electrons and holes interact through Coulomb forces. However, the researchers found that in a special class of materials called Mott insulators, photo-excited electrons and holes instead bind through magnetic interactions.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the field of excitonics, which involves manipulating excitons through their magnetic properties. The researchers believe that the strong interplay between excitons and magnetism in these materials could lead to the development of novel technologies that harness both properties.

To induce Hubbard excitons, the researchers used light on an antiferromagnetic Mott insulator, a type of insulating material with repeating patterns of aligned electron spins. The light excites the electrons, creating holes in their wake and leaving behind a string of magnetic excitations.

The scientists utilized ultrafast time-domain terahertz spectroscopy to detect the fleeting traces of the excitons at low-energy scales. This technique allowed them to prove the existence of Hubbard excitons.

Excitons are inherently unstable, as the electrons tend to recombine with the holes. However, the researchers were able to observe a fluid of Hubbard excitons that is transiently stabilized during a short time window before recombination occurs.

This groundbreaking research has the potential to revolutionize the field of excitonics and pave the way for the development of new technologies that exploit the magnetic properties of excitons.

期刊參考：

Mehio, O., Li, X., Ning, H. et al. A Hubbard exciton fluid in a photo-doped antiferromagnetic Mott insulator. Nat. Phys. (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-023-02204-2

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

為美國太空總署的南希·格雷斯·羅馬太空望遠鏡做準備：利用科學界最大限度地發揮科學潛力

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

實驗室製造的酵素可防止亨丁頓舞蹈症中有毒蛋白質團塊的形成

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國太空總署的毅力號火星車將探索火星上的地質交界處

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

為美國太空總署的南希·格雷斯·羅馬太空望遠鏡做準備：利用科學界最大限度地發揮科學潛力

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

實驗室製造的酵素可防止亨丁頓舞蹈症中有毒蛋白質團塊的形成

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的毅力號火星車將探索火星上的地質交界處

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

最優惠的騎乘眼鏡：Prime Day 優惠

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論