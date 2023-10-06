城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

帕克太陽探測器繼續探索太陽的奧秘

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
帕克太陽探測器繼續探索太陽的奧秘

The Parker Solar Probe has successfully made its 17th close approach to the Sun, coming within just 7.26 million kilometers (4.51 million miles) of the Sun’s photosphere. This achievement marks the latest in a series of incredible accomplishments by the probe, including becoming the first spacecraft to fly through a coronal mass ejection (CME) and survive.

During its 13th approach to the Sun on September 5, 2022, the Parker Solar Probe passed through a CME, collecting valuable data about the speed and density of the shock wave. This CME, had it hit Earth, could have caused severe damage to communication systems and power grids.

Equipped with shielding to protect its instruments from temperatures up to 1400°C, the Parker Solar Probe is designed to study the solar corona and the acceleration of the solar wind as it leaves the Sun. Scientists hope to understand the structure of the Sun, the magnetic fields that influence plasma flow, and the transport mechanism of energetic particles emitted by the Sun.

Coronal mass ejections are powerful events that can have significant impacts on Earth’s magnetosphere, causing disruptions to communications and electrical grids, as well as producing beautiful displays of aurora borealis. By studying CMEs, solar physicists aim to develop forecasting capabilities for these solar storms and gain insight into the forces that drive them.

The Parker Solar Probe’s mission is expected to continue until mid-2025, with the spacecraft following close orbits around the Sun and making additional flybys of Venus. The data collected by the probe will provide valuable insights into the solar wind and enhance our understanding of the processes that propel it through the Solar System.

來源：
– NASA – Parker Solar Probe Sets Distance, Speed Marks on 17th Swing by the Sun
– NASA – Near-Sun In Situ and Remote-sensing Observations of a Coronal Mass Ejection and its Effect on the Heliospheric Current Sheet

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

NASA 的每日小行星計畫：幫助發現新的小行星並追蹤它們

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

日本再次嘗試月球探索，可能成為第五個登陸月球的國家

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

管理 Cookie 首選項的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

NASA 的每日小行星計畫：幫助發現新的小行星並追蹤它們

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

日本再次嘗試月球探索，可能成為第五個登陸月球的國家

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

管理 Cookie 首選項的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

揭秘舊石器時代晚期的食人儀式

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論