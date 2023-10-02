城市生活

科學

研究發現銀河系質量比之前認為的要小

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
A recent study has provided a more accurate measurement of the mass of our galaxy, the Milky Way, and the results show that it is smaller than previously estimated. Determining the mass of a galaxy can be challenging, but one method involves examining its rotation curve, which measures the speed of stars in relation to their distance from the galactic center. By analyzing the rotation curve, scientists can estimate the total mass of a galaxy.

However, when it comes to studying the Milky Way, there are obstacles due to the presence of gas and dust, which hinders our view of stars within the galaxy. To overcome this, scientists have used neutral hydrogen, which emits faint light, to measure the rotation curve. Although not as accurate as stellar measurements, this method has provided a rough estimate of the galaxy’s mass.

The new study used data from the Gaia spacecraft, which contains information on the positions and motions of billions of stars. By analyzing this data, the researchers were able to generate a precise rotation curve for the Milky Way. They identified what is referred to as the Keplerian decline, which indicates the outer region of the galaxy where stellar speeds begin to decrease in accordance with Kepler’s laws. This information allowed the team to establish an upper limit for the mass of the Milky Way.

The study revealed that the best fit to their data placed the mass at around 200 billion solar masses, significantly lower than previous estimates. The absolute upper limit for the Milky Way’s mass is 540 billion solar masses, suggesting that the galaxy is approximately half as massive as previously thought.

This discovery also indicates that the Milky Way contains less dark matter than previously believed, considering the known amount of regular matter in the galaxy. Dark matter is a mysterious form of matter that does not interact with light and is thought to make up a significant portion of the universe’s mass.

In conclusion, this study provides new insight into the mass of the Milky Way, demonstrating that it is smaller and contains less dark matter than previously estimated. The accurate measurement of a galaxy’s mass is a challenging task, but advancements in technology and data analysis, such as those employed in this study, continue to shed light on the mysteries of our universe.

