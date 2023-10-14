城市生活

美國宇航局公佈小行星樣本的圖像和分析

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
On September 24, a NASA capsule returned to Earth with a valuable collection of material grabbed from an asteroid. Recently, NASA released images and a preliminary analysis of the space rocks found inside the capsule. The mission, called Osiris-Rex, collected a sample of material from the asteroid Bennu in 2020 and brought it back to Earth. The rocks found inside the capsule have the potential to answer questions about the creation of Earth, the arrival of water, and the origins of life.

During a press conference, Dr. Francis McCubbin, the astromaterials curator at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, mentioned that the material could be studied and used in experiments for years to come. Scientists believe that this pristine sample will provide valuable insights into Bennu, unlike meteorite samples which are often contaminated and difficult to trace back to specific asteroids.

Bennu is a carbonaceous or C-Type asteroid, which contains a large amount of carbon and volatile compounds like water. Analyzing the sample has been challenging due to the sample collection technique being so successful that it overflowed the container within the capsule. However, initial analysis has already revealed exciting results. Water locked inside clay minerals from Bennu has been discovered, shedding light on one proposed mechanism for how water arrived on Earth. The sample also contains abundant carbon and sulfur, both essential for life. The presence of magnetite, an iron oxide, suggests that asteroids like Bennu may have played a role in seeding Earth with prebiotic compounds necessary for the evolution of life.

This Osiris-Rex mission marks the first US mission to return an asteroid sample to Earth. The sample, estimated to be around 250g, can now be distributed to scientists worldwide and displayed in museums for the public to appreciate. Furthermore, the larger rock fragments included in the sample provide a unique opportunity to examine the arrangement of different minerals within the asteroid, unlocking even more scientific potential.

