城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

OSIRIS-REx 任務：從小行星 Bennu 收集樣本以了解太陽系的起源

By加布里埃爾博塔

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
OSIRIS-REx 任務：從小行星 Bennu 收集樣本以了解太陽系的起源

Scientists at NASA’s Southwest Research Institute are studying samples collected from the asteroid Bennu during the OSIRIS-REx mission. This mission, NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission, aims to gather a sample from a carbon-rich asteroid that likely underwent significant water-related alterations. By studying this sample, scientists hope to gain insights into the organic and water history of our solar system and its potential role in the formation of Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission was launched in September 2016 with the objective of collecting and delivering an asteroid sample to Earth. When the spacecraft approached Bennu for its brief landing, scientists were surprised by the surface’s firmness. Described as being like a ball pit, the surface caused the spacecraft to sink deeper than anticipated. However, this unexpected outcome turned out to be beneficial as it allowed for the collection of a larger quantity of material from the asteroid.

The importance of this sample lies in its potential to provide information about the formation of our solar system. Meteorites have already offered some insights, revealing different zones around the sun during its formation. The terrestrial planets, including Earth, formed closer to the sun, while the gas and ice giants formed further out. However, the source of Earth’s water and the origins of life remain unanswered questions.

Asteroids like Bennu serve as time capsules that preserve the early chemistry of our solar system, including water, organics, and other essential compounds. By analyzing a pristine sample from Bennu, scientists hope to better understand the chemical inventory present during Earth’s formation. On Earth, this record has been wiped out over time, making the study of asteroid samples crucial to unraveling the mysteries surrounding our planet’s origins.

The study of the Bennu sample promises to enhance our understanding of our solar system’s history and the factors that contributed to the development of Earth. The data obtained from this mission will shed light on the presence of water and organic materials during the early stages of our solar system, ultimately deepening our knowledge of our own planet’s formation and the emergence of life.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

紫外線通量和各向異性在調節類地系外行星大氣化學豐度的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡對 Sedna、Gonggong 和 Quaoar 的 NIRSpec 觀測

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

超新星爆炸塑造的地球歷史

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

紫外線通量和各向異性在調節類地系外行星大氣化學豐度的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡對 Sedna、Gonggong 和 Quaoar 的 NIRSpec 觀測

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

超新星爆炸塑造的地球歷史

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

研究發現海洋生物多樣性每 36 萬年就會恢復一次

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論