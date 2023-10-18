城市生活

獵戶座流星雨將於本週末達到頂峰，如何觀看

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
The Orionids meteor shower, which is one of the most stunning meteor showers of the year, is set to peak this weekend, according to NASA. The shower, created from debris originating from Halley’s comet, will be visible in the early morning hours after midnight ET on October 20th.

For optimal viewing, NASA suggests finding a location away from light pollution, such as a forest. The best way to watch for the meteors is to lie down with your feet pointing southeast. It may take up to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness, so it is recommended to put away flashlights and other devices with bright lights.

The meteors will be traveling at an estimated speed of 41 miles per second, leaving behind a glowing trail of debris that can be seen for several seconds to minutes. NASA advises looking for prolonged explosions of light across the sky.

Those who are unable to see the meteor shower due to poor weather or light-polluted skies can tune into NASA’s live stream from the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, starting at 10 p.m. ET on October 20th.

The Orionid event is not the only meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet. The Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which peaks in early May each year, is also caused by debris and dust from the comet.

In addition to the Orionids, other meteor showers are expected to peak in November, including the Southern and Northern Taurids.

The Orionids meteor shower is named after the constellation Orion, where the meteors can be seen in the sky. Halley’s comet, which returns to the inner solar system every 76 years, sheds dust into space that eventually becomes the Orionids meteor shower.

Halley’s comet, known for its distinct fiery trail, was documented as a flying, burning rock in the sky in the Bayeux tapestry, which depicts the Battle of Hastings in 1066. The comet is one of the least reflective objects in the solar system, with only its flaming trail visible.

Sources: “Shooting Stars’ From Halley’s Comet: The Night Sky This Week” – Forbes, “Halley’s Comet, Last Seen In 1986, Will Unleash ‘Shooting Stars’ This Weekend—How To Watch” – Forbes

