城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

獵戶座流星雨將於 21 月 XNUMX 日達到頂峰：如何體驗它

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
獵戶座流星雨將於 21 月 XNUMX 日達到頂峰：如何體驗它

The Orionid meteor shower, which is currently taking place and will continue until November 7, is soon to reach its peak on October 21. This annual celestial event offers a spectacular display of shooting stars illuminating the night sky. The shower originates from the remnants of Halley’s Comet, a famous comet that orbits the sun every 75-76 years.

The origins of the meteor shower can be traced back to the tiny fragments that break away from Halley’s Comet as it travels through space. These fragments form a trail of dust and ice debris, which eventually enters Earth’s atmosphere at an astonishing speed of around 41 miles per second. As these particles collide with the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up due to friction with the air, creating the luminous streaks of light that characterize meteor showers.

Halley’s Comet gives rise to not one, but two annual meteor showers. This occurs because the comet’s orbit intersects closely with Earth’s orbit at two different points. The first point leads to the Eta Aquarids meteor shower in early May, while the second point occurs now, in the middle to latter part of October, producing the Orionid meteor shower.

To witness this dazzling display, no special equipment is needed. The naked eye is sufficient to view the shooting stars. A favorable celestial alignment this year means that the moon will not interfere with the viewing experience during the prime predawn hours. For those residing in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, there will be plenty of opportunities to see the meteor shower.

Some recommended places to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower include New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Northern California. These locations are expected to have favorable viewing conditions, with minimal cloud cover and limited light pollution.

To optimize the viewing experience, find a dimly lit outdoor area away from streetlights and residential lighting. Orient yourself to face southeast (for those in the Northern Hemisphere) or northeast (for those in the Southern Hemisphere). It takes approximately 30 minutes of gazing upwards at the sky for the eyes to adjust and detect meteors. To fully savor the meteor shower, it is advised to avoid focusing solely on the radiant point of the Orionids, the star Betelgeuse.

So, mark your calendars for the peak of the Orionid meteor shower on October 21, and prepare for a breathtaking celestial show that only nature can provide.

定義：
– Meteor shower: Celestial events characterized by an abundance of meteors appearing in the night sky over a relatively short period. Meteors, also known as “shooting stars,” materialize when particles from comets or asteroids enter Earth’s atmosphere and vaporize due to friction.
– Halley’s Comet: A famous comet that orbits the sun every 75-76 years. It gives rise to two annual meteor showers: the Eta Aquarids in early May and the Orionid meteor shower in October.

來源：
- 沒有

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

NASA 開發用於深空飛行的 3D 列印鋁製火箭發動機噴嘴

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

頒獎活動強調女性的自我價值與賦權

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

革命性突破：DeepMB 實現即時、高品質光聲成像

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

獵戶座流星雨將於 21 月 XNUMX 日達到頂峰：如何體驗它

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 開發用於深空飛行的 3D 列印鋁製火箭發動機噴嘴

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

頒獎活動強調女性的自我價值與賦權

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

革命性突破：DeepMB 實現即時、高品質光聲成像

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論