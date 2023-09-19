城市生活

了解嬰兒從自發行為到有意行為的轉變

Researchers from Florida Atlantic University have shed light on the process of how infants transition from spontaneous to intentional behavior. Through a study focusing on human babies, the scientists found that when infants realized that their actions were causing a mobile to move, they became increasingly stimulated to move, resulting in a positive feedback loop.

The study involved tethering the feet of infants to a crib-mounted baby mobile. Each movement of the infants’ feet caused the mobile to move, which in turn stimulated the infants to move even more. This positive feedback highlighted the cause-and-effect relationship between the infant and the mobile. The researchers observed that the moment of realization, marked by an abrupt increase in infant movement rate, represented the “birth of agency.”

By measuring the movements of both the infants and the mobile, the researchers uncovered dynamic and coordinative features of this moment. The study framed “agency” as an emergent property from the functional coupling of the organism and the environment. It suggested that agency emerges through a self-organizing process characterized by both movement and stillness, providing meaningful information to infants as they explore the world.

Scott Kelso, the senior author of the study, highlighted that infants are able to make things happen intentionally through the coordination dynamics of movement and stillness. The study also emphasized that the discovery driven by agency has observable characteristics, which were identified through the distinct clusters in the timing and degree of bursts of infant activity detected.

This research adds to our understanding of the early development of intentional behavior in humans. It suggests that from a young age, infants are able to recognize the causal powers within their environment and navigate the world with intentionality.

