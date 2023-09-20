城市生活

科學

新的馬賽克揭示了月球南極沙克爾頓隕石坑前所未有的細節

By羅伯特·安德魯

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA has released a new mosaic image of the Shackleton Crater, a permanently shadowed impact crater located in the south pole of the Moon. This image, created by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and the ShadowCam teams, provides a rare and detailed view of the crater.

The LROC, which has been orbiting the Moon since 2009, and the ShadowCam, an instrument on board the Korea Aerospace Research Institute spacecraft called Danuri, launched in August 2022, each have their unique features for viewing the Moon. The LROC is designed to operate in low-light conditions but has limited ability to photograph shadowed areas that never receive direct sunlight. On the other hand, the ShadowCam is 200 times more light-sensitive than the LROC, relying on sunlight reflected off the Moon’s geological features or the Earth to capture images in dimly lit regions.

The recent mosaic was created by combining imagery from these two cameras, allowing for a comprehensive view of both the brightest and darkest parts of the Moon. The Shackleton Crater, characterized by its permanently shadowed floor, is partially sunlit at three points on its rim for more than 90% of the year, due to the slight tilt of the Moon’s axis. It is believed that these shadowed regions could potentially harbor reservoirs of water ice, an invaluable resource for future crewed missions to the Moon.

NASA also highlighted that these highly illuminated regions in the Shackleton Crater could be used to harness solar energy for a base camp during future missions, with trips into the shadowed regions to investigate the low-temperature crater. Additionally, the lunar south pole offers constant communication with Earth, making it an ideal location for exploration.

The release of this detailed image of the Shackleton Crater provides researchers with valuable insights and a better understanding of the Moon’s geology. It also paves the way for future exploration and utilization of the Moon’s resources by human missions.

來源：
–美國宇航局

