城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

廣闊的化學宇宙：探索未知

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
廣闊的化學宇宙：探索未知

Scientists estimate that there are billions of chemical compounds in the universe, with only 1% of them identified so far. These undiscovered compounds hold the potential to tackle issues such as greenhouse gas removal and medical breakthroughs.

When Dmitri Mendeleev invented the periodic table of elements in 1869, scientists began discovering the chemicals that shaped the modern world. While elements are made up of one type of atom, chemical compounds consist of two or more atoms. Some compounds occur naturally, like water (made of hydrogen and oxygen), while others are created through lab experiments and manufacturing processes, such as nylon.

To comprehend the vastness of the chemical universe, we must consider the number of possible chemical compounds that can be formed using the 118 known elements. Starting with two-atom compounds, there are 6,903 possible combinations. Three-atom compounds number around 1.6 million, and as compounds become more complex, we would need everyone on Earth to create all these combinations, several times over. However, compound structure and stability contribute to the complexity and difficulty of their synthesis.

The largest chemical compound created to date has almost 3 million atoms and its function is still unknown. Yet, similar compounds are utilized to protect cancer drugs in the body until they reach their target site.

Although there are rules governing chemistry, they can be bent, creating further possibilities for chemical compounds. Even noble gases, typically unreactive, can form compounds under certain circumstances. Extreme environments, such as deep space conditions, expand the realm of possible compounds. Carbon, which typically likes to be attached to one to four other atoms, can temporarily bind to five atoms, just as a bus with a maximum capacity of four can briefly carry more passengers.

Chemists often spend their careers trying to create compounds that defy traditional chemical rules, occasionally succeeding in their endeavors. They also explore whether certain compounds can only exist in space or extreme environments, such as hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor.

When searching for new compounds, scientists often look to related compounds or chemical reactions. By modifying known compounds or using new starting materials in familiar reactions, they can search for “known unknowns.” Exploring the natural world has also led to significant discoveries, such as penicillin’s identification in 1928 when Alexander Fleming observed its antibacterial properties.

Understanding the structure of compounds is crucial in discovering their properties and searching for similar compounds. The invention of X-ray techniques, like the one developed by Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin, has made it easier to determine the structure of new compounds. Now, more than ever, researchers have the tools to delve into the unknown depths of the chemical universe.

來源：
- “Confessions of a chemist: I make molecules that shouldn’t exist.”
– Personal knowledge and research.

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

了解 Cookie 和隱私政策

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

天文學愛好者聚集在印度漢勒暗夜星空保護區舉辦星空派對

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

印度雄心勃勃的太空目標：月球任務與太空站

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

了解 Cookie 和隱私政策

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

天文學愛好者聚集在印度漢勒暗夜星空保護區舉辦星空派對

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

印度雄心勃勃的太空目標：月球任務與太空站

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar：天文物理學的先驅

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論