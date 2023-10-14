城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新月造成美國西南部和拉丁美洲可見的日環食

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
新月造成美國西南部和拉丁美洲可見的日環食

The new moon occurring on Saturday, October 14th will bring about an annular solar eclipse visible in the southwestern United States and several regions in Latin America. The U.S. Naval Observatory reports that the eclipse will be visible primarily in Colombia and Brazil, as well as Southern Mexico, Central America, and northern South America.

New moons occur when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, resulting in an alignment known as a conjunction. During this conjunction, the moon will pass in front of the sun, casting a shadow on Earth and creating a solar eclipse. There are two main types of solar eclipses: total and annular. In a total eclipse, the moon fully blocks the sun, whereas in an annular eclipse, the moon appears slightly smaller than the sun, leaving a ring of light around its edge.

The reason for the different types of eclipses is that the moon’s orbit around Earth is elliptical rather than circular. This means that the moon can be closer or farther away from Earth, altering its apparent size in the sky. One notable visual difference between annular and total eclipses is that during an annular eclipse, the brightness of the ring of light around the moon prevents observers from seeing the solar corona, a part of the sun’s atmosphere.

It is of utmost importance to observe solar eclipses safely. Never view the sun directly without proper safety equipment, such as filtered glasses specifically designed for solar viewing. Looking at the sun through optical aids without approved solar filters can cause severe eye damage. To view an eclipse safely, use approved equipment or project an image of the eclipse onto a large flat surface using a telescope or mounted binoculars.

The annular eclipse will first be visible on the west coast of Oregon, near Eugene, before moving across the continent in a southeast direction. It will be visible in various places such as Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas in the United States. It will then move into Mexico and continue through Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and various parts of Brazil.

Observing this natural phenomenon will offer a unique opportunity to witness the alignment of the sun, moon, and Earth and experience the wonders of our celestial neighbors.

來源：
– 美國海軍天文台
–美國宇航局

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

與天文學聯盟一起探索您的觀測之路

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

NASA 和 SpaceX 啟動雄心勃勃的任務來測試深空通訊系統

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

最近的恆星形成阻礙了高 z 星系恆星質量的準確測量

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

與天文學聯盟一起探索您的觀測之路

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

NASA 和 SpaceX 啟動雄心勃勃的任務來測試深空通訊系統

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

最近的恆星形成阻礙了高 z 星系恆星質量的準確測量

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

「火環」日食預計將出現陰雨天氣

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論