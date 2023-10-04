城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

雙星盛宴：2023 年 XNUMX 月日食與月食

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
雙星盛宴：2023 年 XNUMX 月日食與月食

This October, stargazers are in for a truly mesmerizing experience as they can witness not one, but two celestial events. Both a Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and a Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) are set to occur in October 2023. Eclipses are natural phenomena that happen when one astronomical body blocks light from or to another body.

Firstly, on October 14, 2023, there will be an annular Solar Eclipse. This occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, casting a shadow on parts of Earth. During this specific eclipse, the sun forms a ring of fire around the moon. This phenomenon is known as an annular solar eclipse, which happens when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, appearing smaller than the sun and not completely covering it. As a result, the moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, brighter disk, creating a ring-like effect.

The annular solar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi) and end at 11:34 pm on the same day. It will offer a spectacular sight for those fortunate enough to witness it.

In addition, the lunar eclipse, the last one of 2023, will occur on October 28-29. A lunar eclipse takes place when the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow. The Moon’s surface may appear dark or reddish during this event.

The lunar eclipse is set to begin on October 28, 2023, at 11:31 pm (New Delhi) and end at 3:36 am on October 29, 2023. This extended duration provides a marvelous opportunity for avid sky-watchers to observe and appreciate the celestial display.

Make sure to mark your calendars for these astronomical events and prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience!

定義：
– Solar Eclipse: A natural phenomenon that occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, casting a shadow on parts of the Earth.
– Lunar Eclipse: A celestial event that occurs when the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow.

Source: (removed)

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

了解 Cookie 和隱私：您需要了解的內容

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

新技術追蹤細胞中的離子流

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

玻璃微結構低溫 3D 列印新方法

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

了解 Cookie 和隱私：您需要了解的內容

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新技術追蹤細胞中的離子流

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

玻璃微結構低溫 3D 列印新方法

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

澳洲發現古代巨型活板門蜘蛛化石

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論