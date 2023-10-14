城市生活

與天文學聯盟一起探索您的觀測之路

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Getting started in observing the night sky can be overwhelming, whether you are a beginner or a seasoned veteran. Fortunately, the Astronomical League offers a wide range of programs that cater to different skill levels and interests. These programs provide focus and direction for observers and allow them to earn pins and certificates for their accomplishments.

For beginners, the Constellation Hunter Observing Program is an excellent starting point. You don’t need a telescope or prior knowledge. All you need is a planisphere, a logbook, and a desire to learn. This program takes you through the constellations, asking you to record the date, location, and sky conditions before sketching the visible stars. It’s a great introduction to navigating the night sky.

Children aged 10 and older can participate in the Sky Puppy program, which offers hands-on projects in a workbook format. Activities include sketching constellations, identifying stars and bright objects, using binoculars to spot targets, learning constellation myths, and more. Other options for beginners include Beyond Polaris, the Universe Sampler, and the Youth Astronomer programs.

Once you are ready to explore the night sky with a telescope, the Messier Observing Program is a great starting point. You can use a basic telescope or even binoculars to spot the Messier objects, learning how to star-hop and find these objects yourself using star charts.

If you live in light-polluted areas, the Lunar Observing Program is a good option. This program combines naked-eye, binocular, and telescopic observations of the Moon, focusing on surface shapes, lunar maria, craters, and other features.

Experienced observers looking for new challenges can explore various programs, including Arp’s list of peculiar galaxies, carbon stars, dark nebulae, Earth-orbiting satellites, stellar evolution, variable stars, and more. There are also programs for astrophotographers, such as the Imaging — Caldwell Observing Program and the Imaging — Messier Observing Program.

Most of these programs require membership in the Astronomical League. If you’re not in a club or your club is not a member, you can become a member-at-large. The Astronomical League currently offers 82 programs, catering to all levels of interest and expertise.

To learn more about these observing programs, visit the Astronomical League’s website.

– Astronomical League (www.astroleague.org/observing-program-division)

