城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

利用鐵電實現先進電子和資料儲存的新方法

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
利用鐵電實現先進電子和資料儲存的新方法

A recent study conducted by researchers from Flinders University and UNSW Sydney has explored the use of switchable polarization in a new class of silicon compatible metal oxides. These findings have the potential to pave the way for the development of advanced electronic devices, including high-density data storage, ultra-low energy electronics, flexible energy harvesting, and wearable devices.

The research focused on the observation of nanoscale intrinsic ferroelectricity in thin films of magnesium-substituted zinc oxide. This property, similar to magnetism, is characterized by permanent electric polarization resulting from electric dipoles with oppositely charged ends. The ability to switch the polarization between different states makes these materials highly valuable for technological applications, such as fast nano-electronic computer memory and low-energy electronic devices.

This study is significant because it introduces a new class of silicon-compatible metal oxides with wurtzite crystal structures, offering simpler materials for advanced devices. The researchers believe that these findings have important implications for the development of new technology.

Traditionally, this property has been found in complex perovskite oxides that are challenging to integrate into semiconductor manufacturing processes due to strict processing requirements. However, the new class of metal oxides discovered in this study provides a potential solution to this challenge.

This research opens up possibilities for the advancement of electronic devices and data storage by harnessing the power of ferroelectricity. It paves the way for the development of more efficient and versatile technologies that can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

來源：
– Haoze Zhang et al, Robust Switchable Polarization and Coupled Electronic Characteristics of Magnesium-Doped Zinc Oxide, ACS Nano (2023).
- 物理組織

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

月球塵埃可用於月球上鋪設道路和著陸場

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

利用陽光將廢水轉化為有價值的化學品

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

植物有意識嗎？ 新研究挑戰「母樹」的概念

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

月球塵埃可用於月球上鋪設道路和著陸場

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

利用陽光將廢水轉化為有價值的化學品

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

植物有意識嗎？ 新研究挑戰「母樹」的概念

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

發現抱石的樂趣：非運動員的視角

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論