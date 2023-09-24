城市生活

《大西洋新聞》作為哈利法克斯僅存的報攤慶祝成立 50 週年

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Atlantic News, the last remaining newsstand in Halifax, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend. The store, originally opened by Pat Doherty in 1973, has survived the changing landscape of print media and increased competition from online platforms.

When Doherty first opened Atlantic News, print was the dominant form of media. The newsstand offered a wide range of magazines from around the world, catering to various interests. However, as Halifax grew and the internet became more prevalent, many other newsstands closed down, leaving Atlantic News as the sole survivor.

The current owners, Michele and Stephen Gerrard, took over the store in 1998 and have worked hard to maintain its success. They have adapted to the changing times, offering new services such as on-demand printing of newspapers through PressReader. They have also expanded their offerings to include books and works by local artists.

While smartphones and social media have posed challenges to the print industry, Atlantic News has continued to thrive. Michele Gerrard noted that even though people spend a lot of time on their devices, there is still a desire for a break from screens and a return to physical print media.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought another set of challenges, but the Gerrards were able to navigate the difficult times and keep the store running. They have observed significant events unfold through the pages of the magazines on their newsstand, experiencing history firsthand.

On its 50th anniversary, Atlantic News is reflecting on its long-standing legacy and the impact it has had on the community. The store remains a beloved institution in Halifax, offering a curated selection of magazines and books to customers who appreciate the value of print media.

