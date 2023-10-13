城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

呼籲尋找紐西蘭下一顆登陸的隕石

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
呼籲尋找紐西蘭下一顆登陸的隕石

A Whangārei man, Brendon Reid, had a surprise sighting of a “massive fireball” while watching television at his home late at night. Intrigued by the sight, Reid went online and discovered fireballs.nz, a website that provides information about meteorites and allows people to report their sightings. He uploaded his sighting and received an email from James Scott, a professor at the Otago University Department of Geology, who confirmed that what Reid had seen was indeed a meteorite.

This encounter sparked Reid’s interest in meteorites, and he decided to get involved with the Fireballs Aotearoa project spearheaded by Scott. Reid now has a fireball camera installed at his home, which records activities in the night sky and sends the data to Otago University. The hope is to locate the next meteorite that lands in New Zealand using these fireball cameras, which can triangulate meteors. Scott explained that New Zealand has had nine known meteorites in the past 160 years, with only two of them being falls (collected immediately after landing). The remaining seven were found by chance.

The lack of a central reporting system for fireball sightings has made finding fallen meteorites challenging. Scott emphasized the need for more cameras, particularly in areas with large coverage gaps like Northland. On December 12th, the New Zealand network will have a unique opportunity to witness the first meteor shower associated with comet 469/Wirtanen. People interested in participating in the project can sign up on the fireballs.nz website. Ready-to-go cameras are available for purchase at $550, and participants only need access to a standard wall socket, good Wi-Fi, and a way to connect the camera to their building.

The goal is not only to locate meteorites in New Zealand but also to gather valuable information about the formation and evolution of the solar system. These rocks provide insights into the early stages of the solar system and its development over time.

來源：
– Fireballs Aotearoa project by Otago University Department of Geology
– Professor James Scott, Otago University Department of Geology
– fireballs.nz website

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

生育研究先驅柳町龍三去世，享年 95 歲

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

生育研究先驅柳町龍三去世，享年 95 歲

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

印度首個太陽能任務 Aditya-L1 將於 XNUMX 月抵達拉格朗日點

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論