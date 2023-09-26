城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

研究發現極端高溫可能導致下一次大規模滅絕

By曼波布雷西亞

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Scientists have recently conducted a study that predicts the possibility of extreme heat leading to the next mass extinction event, endangering the lives of mammals. According to the study, this catastrophic occurrence could take place in approximately 250 million years, coinciding with the merging of the Earth’s continents into a single supercontinent.

Utilizing advanced supercomputer climate models, researchers from the University of Bristol simulated future climate conditions. The results of their study indicate that as the sun becomes brighter and emits more energy, the Earth will experience a significant increase in temperature. Additionally, the formation of the supercontinent will trigger frequent volcanic eruptions, releasing substantial amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and exacerbating global warming.

It is worth noting that throughout history, mammals, including humans, have adapted to survive extreme weather conditions through various mechanisms such as fur for cold weather and hibernation during warm periods. However, this study suggests that mammals’ upper temperature tolerance has remained relatively constant, rendering them vulnerable to prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

Dr. Alexander Farnsworth, the lead author of the study, explains that the formation of the supercontinent will result in a “triple whammy” of increasing heat due to continentality, a hotter sun, and elevated CO2 levels. This will create a hostile environment with limited food and water sources for mammals. Drastic temperatures of 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, coupled with high humidity, would prove fatal for many species, including humans.

Despite the unsettling predictions for the distant future, the researchers stress the importance of addressing the current climate crisis caused by human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. Dr. Eunice Lo, a co-author of the study, emphasizes the urgency of achieving net-zero emissions to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme heat on human health.

The study also highlights the significance of considering tectonics and continental layouts when studying exoplanets. While Earth will still be within the habitable zone in 250 million years, the formation of a supercontinent with heightened carbon dioxide levels could render most regions uninhabitable for mammals. This implies that the landmass configuration of a distant world may be a critical factor in determining its suitability for human habitation.

[Sources: University of Bristol]

By 曼波布雷西亞

