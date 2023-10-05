城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

在紫外線下發光的動物：一個迷人的發現

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
在紫外線下發光的動物：一個迷人的發現

A recent study conducted by Kenny Travouillon and his team of researchers in Australia has revealed a fascinating fact about certain animals – they glow under UV light. In their paper, the researchers identified 125 animals across all 27 orders of mammals that exhibit this unique characteristic. Surprisingly, some well-known Australian creatures, such as wombats, platypuses, and koalas, were among the UV glow-in-the-dark animals.

According to Travouillon, animals with white or very light-colored fur and pale skin tend to glow under UV light. This phenomenon appears to be widespread among mammal species. He likened it to lighter hair glowing under nightclub lights, suggesting that the fluorescence in these animals may serve to enhance visual signaling, particularly for nocturnal species.

Although the researchers did not establish a definitive reason for this fluorescence, they hypothesize that it may be a means of making the animals’ skin and fur appear brighter. This brightness could potentially help with communication and recognition among individuals, especially in low-light conditions.

As for the benefits of being an animal that glows under UV light, Travouillon admits that it remains unclear. Further research is needed to explore the advantages, if any, that these animals derive from their glowing characteristics.

This intriguing revelation sheds light on the diverse and often surprising adaptations found in the animal kingdom. It is a reminder that there is still much to discover and understand about the natural world and its inhabitants.

來源：
– 原文：[來源]
– Newsable podcast interview: [source]

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

中國計劃擴建太空站以與國際太空站競爭

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

日環食簡介

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

達波利現代生活的新典範：因德拉達努村

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

中國計劃擴建太空站以與國際太空站競爭

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

日環食簡介

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

達波利現代生活的新典範：因德拉達努村

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

令人驚訝的發現：對金星神秘閃電的新見解

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論