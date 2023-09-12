城市生活

日本科學家觀測到超重氧同位素

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Scientists in Japan have made a significant discovery by observing the super-heavy oxygen isotopes oxygen-27 (27O) and oxygen-28 (28O) for the first time. The team at the Tokyo Institute of Technology and RIKEN found that the oxygen-28 isotope, which was thought to be especially stable, was not “double magic” as previously believed. The discovery will contribute to improving our understanding of nuclear structure and may have implications for the physics of neutron stars.

When nuclear physicists talk about magic numbers, they are referring to a situation where an atom’s nucleons (protons and neutrons) are arranged in a way that makes its nucleus unusually stable. Atoms with specific numbers of protons or neutrons, such as 2, 8, 20, 28, 50, 82, or 126, are highly unlikely to undergo energy losses due to radioactive decay.

The magic number concept can be explained using the nuclear shell model. Nuclei can be considered as multi-layered shells, similar to layers of an onion, with each shell having a certain number of “seats” for neutrons or protons. When a shell is filled with neutrons or protons, it is considered “closed”. In the case of oxygen-16 (16O), which has eight protons and eight neutrons, the first shell is filled with two neutrons, and the second shell is filled with six neutrons, making it a “doubly magic” nucleus.

The oxygen-28 isotope was a candidate for double magic status as it has eight protons and 20 neutrons, with the 20 neutrons distributed across three shells. However, the researchers found that the energy gap between the final two neutron shell orbitals was weak, allowing mixing between the two shells. This shell erosion is not common and was unexpected for 28O.

The discovery of the lack of “double magic” in oxygen-28 is an important development for nuclear theory. It will improve our understanding of isotopes with large neutron-to-proton ratios and help evaluate unknown nuclear interactions such as three-neutron forces. These findings may have implications for studying the properties of neutron stars.

來源：
– Nature article
– RIKEN Radioactive Isotope Beam Factory

