新型小鼠虛擬實境耳機增強神經通路研究

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
A new preprint publication reveals the development of a virtual reality (VR) headset specifically designed for mice. This innovative device, named MouseGoggles, offers a more immersive experience compared to traditional setups and has the potential to assist researchers in gaining a deeper understanding of the neural pathways involved in complex behaviors.

Currently, in order to observe the brain activity of an awake mouse, scientists typically replace a section of its skull with a glass window and secure the animal beneath a microscope. By combining this technique with a virtual environment, neuroscientists can study the neural networks associated with navigation. However, the displays originally intended for human use are costly and possess a resolution that exceeds the detection capacity of mice.

In response to this challenge, researchers have developed MouseGoggles, a VR headset designed specifically for mice. This device resembles human headsets and consists of two circular displays, lenses, and a computer system encased in a 3D-printed structure. Unlike traditional high-definition displays, MouseGoggles utilizes low-definition screens originally designed for smartwatches, which project the mouse into a virtual environment created using video game software.

Experiments conducted by the research team found that mice wearing the MouseGoggles headset exhibited similar patterns of neural activity in the visual cortex as those in traditional setups. The activation of place cells, which are neurons that respond to specific locations, was also detected in the hippocampus of mice navigating through the virtual environment. These findings suggest that the mice were able to recognize virtual locations as they performed a spatial learning task.

The MouseGoggles headset provides a more engaging experience for the mice, enabling them to behave more naturally during experiments. This may potentially reduce training time and the need for head-fixed setups, where mice are immobilized. The device is cost-effective, with a price tag of less than $200, using easily accessible parts and an online instruction manual for assembly.

The researchers behind MouseGoggles are now focusing on developing lighter and miniaturized versions of the headset to accommodate freely walking mice, based on feedback from the neuroscience community.

