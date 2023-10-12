城市生活

SFU 影像技術實驗室獲得新技術推進大腦研究

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
The ImageTech Lab at Simon Fraser University (SFU), located at Surrey Memorial Hospital, has recently acquired new technology that will greatly enhance brain research and our understanding of brain injuries and diseases. The lab has installed the state-of-the-art TRIUX™ neo, which allows researchers to access the latest high-density magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology. This is the first facility in Western Canada to house both MEG and 3T whole-body high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology.

The addition of the TRIUX™ neo expands the lab’s capabilities for performing advanced scans on both adults and children. The MEG provides highly detailed information about brain activity, enabling researchers to study a range of brain disorders and diseases including epilepsy, autism, mental illness, brain injuries, tumors, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

The new technology will be particularly beneficial for researchers from SFU’s Institute of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology (INN). The MEG will be used in conjunction with MRI scans to establish baseline data on brain function and structure. This data will help researchers gain a better understanding of the genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors that influence the onset, progression, and symptoms of dementia.

The TRIUX™ neo also offers internal helium recyclers, reducing costs and aligning with SFU’s sustainability goals. This technology eliminates the need to continuously refill helium by circulating it in a closed cycle.

With the implementation of the new MEG technology, SFU’s ImageTech Lab has become a world-class clinical research facility. Researchers now have unparalleled opportunities to observe the brain in action and make significant strides in the treatment of brain disorders and diseases.

Source: Simon Fraser University’s ImageTech Lab, Surrey Memorial Hospital

