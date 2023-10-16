城市生活

科學

新策略增強選擇性一氧化碳電解生成乙酸

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Researchers from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have developed a novel strategy to improve the selectivity of carbon monoxide (CO) electrolysis to acetate. The team constructed metal-organic interfaces to create favorable reaction microenvironments, resulting in a significant increase in the production of acetate.

Alkaline CO2 electrolysis has the potential to produce multicarbon (C2+) products like acetate and ethylene, but its efficiency in utilizing CO2 is still limited. Tandem electrolysis, which combines solid oxide or acidic CO2 electrolysis with CO and alkaline CO electrolysis in sequential stages, has demonstrated higher carbon efficiency. However, the selective generation of a specific C2+ product remains a challenge in CO electrolysis.

In this study, the researchers employed in-situ electrochemical reconstruction of molecular Cu complexes to construct Cu-organic interfaces. This allowed them to tune the reaction microenvironments surrounding catalytically active sites. The Cu-organic interfaces enhanced CO adsorption, lowered the energy barrier for C-C coupling, and facilitated the formation of acetate.

The results were impressive, as they achieved an acetate Faradaic efficiency of 84.2% and an acetate carbon selectivity of 92.1% at a current density of 500 mA cm-2. The maximum acetate partial current density reached 605 mA cm-2, with an acetate yield of 63.4%. These findings demonstrate the potential of metal-organic interfaces in tailoring reaction microenvironments for highly selective production of specific C2+ products through CO electrolysis.

The research opens up new possibilities for the utilization of CO2 and the production of valuable chemicals through efficient electrolysis processes. By enhancing selectivity and yield, this strategy contributes to the development of sustainable and economically viable technologies for carbon utilization.

來源：中國科學院

