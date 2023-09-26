城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

糾纏原子新技術帶來更準確的測量

By曼波布雷西亞

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
糾纏原子新技術帶來更準確的測量

Researchers at JILA, a joint institute of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the University of Colorado Boulder, have developed new methods of “entangling” large groups of atoms. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize quantum sensors, atomic clocks, and tests of fundamental physics. The researchers have also found ways to measure these groups of atoms more accurately, even in noisy environments.

Entanglement is a key concept in measurement science, as it allows atoms to be used as highly sensitive sensors. However, atoms are inherently noisy because they are quantum objects. Through entanglement, researchers can reduce this noise and obtain clearer, more certain measurements. Furthermore, entangled atoms can work together, reducing the number of measurement repetitions required and saving time.

One method of entanglement is known as spin squeezing. This technique reduces the range of possible energy states an atom can be in, making the measurement more precise. However, entangling atoms that are far apart is more challenging due to the weaker interactions between them. To overcome this, the researchers used lasers to induce interactions between calcium ions, allowing the atoms to communicate with each other effectively. The addition of external magnetic fields made these interactions dynamic, ensuring that all the atoms in the array could communicate without losing the message.

The result of this experiment was the creation of entangled atoms in a spin-squeezed state and eventually in what is known as a “cat state” – a special kind of superposition where atoms are in two diametrically opposed states simultaneously. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for high-precision measurements and advances in various fields of science.

These findings have been published in Nature, with collaboration from researchers at the University of Innsbruck in Austria. Entanglement and spin squeezing are crucial techniques in the field of quantum measurement and have the potential to propel advancements in technology and scientific understanding.

來源：
– JILA (National Institute of Standards and Technology)
–科羅拉多大學博爾德分校
– University of Innsbruck

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

2023 年罕見的四次超級月亮將於本週五結束

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

美國太空總署模擬銀河系的引力波

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

由於登陸器和漫遊車仍處於離線狀態，印度的月船三號任務面臨不確定性

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

2023 年罕見的四次超級月亮將於本週五結束

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署模擬銀河系的引力波

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

由於登陸器和漫遊車仍處於離線狀態，印度的月船三號任務面臨不確定性

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

一名韋克斯福德男子在他的後花園捕捉到令人驚嘆的北極光照片

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論