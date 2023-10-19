城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

星震：快速電波暴的來源？

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
星震：快速電波暴的來源？

Summary: A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Tokyo proposes that the powerful bursts of energy from space known as fast radio bursts (FRBs) could be caused by “starquakes.” By studying these bursts, scientists can gain insights into the origins of FRBs, as well as earthquakes, high-density matter, and the fundamental laws of nuclear physics.

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are brief signals that can travel billions of light years but only last for a fraction of a second. Discovered in 2007, the cause of these bursts still remains unknown. However, scientists believe that some of them may be emitted by neutron stars, particularly magnetars, which are neutron stars with incredibly strong magnetic fields.

A recent study conducted by the University of Tokyo found distinct differences between FRBs and solar flares, but also noted several similarities between FRBs and earthquakes. This supports the theory that FRBs are caused by “starquakes,” which occur when the surface of a neutron star experiences a sudden shift, similar to earthquakes on Earth.

To investigate this further, the researchers utilized statistical analysis and data from thousands of bursts from different sources of FRBs. By comparing the time and emissions energy of these bursts with the time-energy correlation of earthquakes and solar flares, they found notable similarities between FRBs and earthquakes, further supporting the starquake theory.

This research not only provides insights into the origins of FRBs but also has implications for understanding earthquakes, high-density matter, and the fundamental laws of nuclear physics. By studying starquakes on distant neutron stars, scientists can gain new insights into these phenomena in completely different environments.

Moving forward, the team plans to continue studying FRBs to validate the universality of their findings. Further understanding of these energetic events from space could provide valuable knowledge about the behavior of high-density matter and contribute to advancements in nuclear physics.

Sources: University of Tokyo, Space.com.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

冰行星碰撞產生塵埃雲，遮擋恆星的光芒

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

衛星群：太空天氣和太空碎片研究的解決方案

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

科學家在奈米尺度應用巨波力學

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

冰行星碰撞產生塵埃雲，遮擋恆星的光芒

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

衛星群：太空天氣和太空碎片研究的解決方案

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

科學家在奈米尺度應用巨波力學

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

日食觀測者目睹的獨特日環食景象

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論