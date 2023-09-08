城市生活

睡眠碎片化與情緒控制能力下降有關

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A recent study published in the journal Cognition and Emotion has revealed that fragmented sleep is associated with a reduced ability to control emotions. The study found that one night of disrupted sleep led participants to fixate on negative thoughts, which in turn intensified negative feelings the following day.

Fragmented sleep occurs when individuals experience brief awakenings during the night, resulting in poor sleep quality. Not only does this leave individuals feeling tired in the morning, but it also often leads to a decline in positive mood and an increase in negative mood. However, the exact mechanism behind how sleep impacts our emotions is not yet well understood.

One theory is that sleep modifies our emotion regulation abilities. Emotion regulation involves using our thoughts and actions to control our emotions and how they are expressed. There are adaptive strategies, which aim to boost our mood, such as viewing a situation more positively, accepting emotions as they are, and focusing on something more neutral or positive. On the other hand, maladaptive strategies, which harm our mood, include suppressing emotions, constantly thinking negatively, and self-criticism.

To investigate the impact of sleep fragmentation on these emotion regulation strategies, a study conducted by researchers from Radboud University in the Netherlands recruited 69 participants aged 18 to 29. The participants wore an Actiwatch, a device that objectively tracks sleep through movement, and filled out a sleep diary each morning.

On the sixth night of the study, participants either slept normally (the control night) or experienced sleep fragmentation, where they were woken up by an alarm every 80 minutes. On the morning of the seventh day, participants completed an emotion regulation task. They watched a neutral film clip, followed by a sad film clip as a baseline measurement. Then, they were instructed to use one of the emotion regulation strategies before watching another sad film clip.

After the task, participants completed surveys measuring their use of various emotion regulation strategies and their current positive and negative emotions. The study found that following sleep fragmentation, participants reported lower levels of positive emotions and increased rumination, which is constantly thinking negatively about a situation. Only rumination was found to be associated with stronger negative emotions the morning following sleep fragmentation.

The researchers suggested that poor sleep quality disrupts attention control, making it difficult to shift attention away from negative thoughts. They also found that participants reported more distraction following sleep fragmentation, possibly as a counteractive adaptive strategy to combat maladaptive rumination. However, distraction was found to reduce positive emotions.

Although the study had some limitations, such as the unclear sleep stages participants were woken up from and the majority of participants being female, it effectively investigated the short-term effects of poor sleep quality on mood. The findings open up avenues for further research into the consequences of long-term poor sleep quality.

Source: The study, “The effect of fragmented sleep on emotion regulation ability and usage,” was authored by Merel Elise Boon, M.L.M. van Hooff, J.M. Vink, and S.A.E. Geurts.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

