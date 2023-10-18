城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新發現的太陽各層模式為我們了解太陽之謎提供了機會

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
新發現的太陽各層模式為我們了解太陽之謎提供了機會

Astronomers have made significant progress in unraveling one of the sun’s enduring mysteries by capturing groundbreaking data from the sun’s magnetic field. The data was collected by the Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii, the most powerful solar telescope in the world. The captured data has provided the most detailed representations of the sun’s magnetic field on its ‘quiet’ surface.

The international team of scientists involved in the research, including researchers from the University of Sheffield, believe that this data has implications for understanding energy transfer between the sun’s layers. It may also help explain why the outermost layer of the sun, known as the corona, is hundreds of times hotter than the surface, known as the photosphere, which is contrary to what would be expected.

The observations from the DKIST reveal and confirm a serpentine topology of the magnetic field in the lower solar atmosphere, known as the chromosphere. Understanding the magnetic field geometry is crucial for comprehending the various energetic phenomena that drive plasma dynamics in the solar atmosphere. These magnetic fields are also thought to be responsible for powering the largest explosions in the solar system known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs).

The DKIST, inaugurated in 2022, is a groundbreaking solar optical telescope that enables record-breaking observations of the sun. The telescope has a resolving power that is equivalent to seeing a 50p coin in Manchester from London. The project, led by Queen’s University Belfast in collaboration with various institutions, has harnessed the power of DKIST to reveal a new complex pattern of energy in the sun’s magnetic field that resembles a snake-like variation.

Previous studies on the heat variations between the corona and photosphere have mainly focused on sunspots, which are large and highly magnetic regions. However, the researchers have discovered that the so-called ‘quiet sun’ contains convective cells called ‘granules’ that have weaker but more dynamic magnetic fields. These granules may hold the key to balancing the energy budget of the chromosphere.

The research team used DKIST to observe small-scale variations in the magnetic-field direction in the quiet photosphere. The unexpected discovery of a complex pattern consistent with a snake-like variation in magnetic orientation suggests the release of energy through a process called magnetic reconnection. This is when two magnetic fields pointing in opposite directions interact and release energy that contributes to atmospheric heating.

These findings bring scientists one step closer to understanding the mysteries of the sun. By unraveling the complexities of the sun’s magnetic field, researchers hope to shed light on the mechanisms responsible for powering the sun and its explosive behavior.

Title: Newly Discovered Patterns in the Sun’s Layers Provide Insight into Solar Mystery

資源：
– 謝菲爾德大學

引文：
– Ryan J. Campbell et al, DKIST Unveils the Serpentine Topology of Quiet Sun Magnetism in the Photosphere, The Astrophysical Journal Letters (2023). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/acf85d

Source: University of Sheffield (phys.org)

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

露西號太空船在 12 年的旅程中即將首次遭遇小行星

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

科學家發現火箭和衛星再入大氣層潛在環境影響的證據

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

神秘爆炸震驚墨爾本居民

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

露西號太空船在 12 年的旅程中即將首次遭遇小行星

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家發現火箭和衛星再入大氣層潛在環境影響的證據

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

神秘爆炸震驚墨爾本居民

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

一項新研究顯示格陵蘭冰蓋比之前想像的更有彈性

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論