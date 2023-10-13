城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

測試用於深空通訊的空間雷射：美國太空總署的心靈任務

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
測試用於深空通訊的空間雷射：美國太空總署的心靈任務

NASA’s Psyche mission, set to launch today, will not only explore a metal asteroid but also carry out a test of a new communications system. The Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment aims to evaluate a laser-based communications system that could enhance the transmission of information from deep space missions, such as future expeditions to Mars.

NASA currently relies on the Deep Space Network (DSN) to communicate with its spacecraft in distant regions of space. DSN consists of three sites located in California, Spain, and Australia, strategically positioned around the globe to ensure signal detection regardless of Earth’s direction. However, the speed of light imposes a communication delay of up to 20 minutes between Earth and Mars that cannot be decreased.

Instead of attempting to improve the speed of communication, NASA aims to enhance the network’s bandwidth to accommodate the increasing volume of data from space missions. As missions become more sophisticated, their instruments generate larger amounts of data that need to be transmitted. To address this, NASA is upgrading the ground-based communications dishes originally designed for radio communications to handle laser-based (optical) communications.

The introduction of laser communications offers significant advantages over traditional radio communications. Laser systems have the potential to transmit up to ten times more data in the same amount of time. To validate these systems, NASA has been testing demonstration systems in orbit around Earth for several years and will now test the technology on the Psyche mission. The DSOC experiment will assess the use of laser communications in a real deep space mission during the first two years of Psyche’s journey to the main asteroid belt.

Data collected by the Caltech’s Palomar Observatory’s Hale Telescope, with its 200-inch (5.1-meter) diameter, will be used to test the DSOC system over distances of up to 240 million miles. This mission will pave the way for more efficient and higher bandwidth deep space communications, revolutionizing future space explorations.

資料來源：NASA/加州理工學院噴射推進實驗室

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論