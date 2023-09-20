城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

微梳：釋放高性能雷射的潛力

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
微梳：釋放高性能雷射的潛力

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have achieved a significant breakthrough in the development of microcombs, making them ten times more efficient and opening the door to new discoveries in space exploration and healthcare. Microcombs, which are essentially rulers made of light, have the potential to revolutionize various fields due to their ability to precisely measure frequencies.

A microcomb works by using a laser to send photons that circulate inside a microresonator, dividing the light into a wide range of frequencies. These frequencies are positioned in relation to each other, creating a new kind of light source with multiple frequencies in unison, similar to lasers.

The applications of microcombs are vast, ranging from calibrating instruments used in the search for exoplanets to monitoring one’s health by analyzing breath samples. However, previous microcombs faced limitations in terms of efficiency, preventing them from realizing their full potential.

The researchers at Chalmers University have overcome this limitation by developing a method that increases the laser power of the microcomb by ten times and raises its efficiency from around 1 percent to over 50 percent. This method involves the use of two microresonators, which work together to enhance the performance of the microcomb.

This breakthrough is significant because it brings high-performance laser technology to a wider range of markets. For example, microcombs can be used in lidar modules for autonomous vehicles, GPS satellites, environmental sensing drones, and data centers for bandwidth-intensive AI applications.

The increased efficiency and power of microcombs have the potential to accelerate advancements in space exploration, healthcare, and various other industries. This research paves the way for further developments in laser technology and showcases the game-changing capabilities of microcombs.

來源：
– Chalmers University of Technology. “Chalmers researchers make microcomb that could pave the way for new technologies.” ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 11 March 2021.
– Image by Wokandapix from Pixabay

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

利用光與植物交流

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

利用光與植物交流

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論