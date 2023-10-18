城市生活

新發現：洛林龍化石揭示了蛇頸龍的早期演化

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
A team of paleontologists from various institutions has made an exciting new discovery about the evolution of plesiosaurs, an ancient clade of sea creatures. The researchers studied a Lorrainosaurus fossil housed at Luxembourg’s National Museum of Natural History and found that plesiosaurs evolved earlier than previously thought. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Plesiosaurs were large, shark-like creatures that lived in the oceans millions of years ago. They were known for their size and powerful jaws, earning them the nickname “sea murderers.” Through their study, paleontologists have learned that some species of plesiosaurs grew up to 14.5 meters long and had two pairs of side fins, giving them superior agility in pursuing prey.

The Lorrainosaurus fossil was discovered near Lorrain, France, by amateur paleontologists in 1983. It was later studied by researchers at the MNHN before being put on display. The new study took a fresh look at the fossil and identified it as a new genus, which they named Lorrainosaurus. The researchers also observed that this particular fossil was smaller than other related specimens, measuring about 6 meters long.

By examining the features of the Lorrainosaurus fossil and comparing them with other finds, the research team determined that Lorrainosaurus was one of the earliest plesiosaurs, giving rise to larger marine reptiles in later periods. Additionally, they discovered that plesiosaurs evolved earlier than previously believed, dating back to the Middle Jurassic period. They also found that plesiosaurs predominantly inhabited the area that is now western Europe.

This new discovery provides valuable insight into the early evolution and ecological significance of plesiosaurs. It highlights how these apex predators existed and thrived for approximately 80 million years. Further research in this field will continue to deepen our understanding of prehistoric marine life.

– Sven Sachs et al, The rise of macropredatory pliosaurids near the Early-Middle Jurassic transition, Scientific Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-43015-y
– Phys.org news article: New look at a Lorrainosaurus in a museum finds plesiosaurs evolved earlier than thought

By 羅伯特·安德魯

