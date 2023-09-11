城市生活

對中微子相互作用的新見解

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Research conducted at Hokkaido University has uncovered previously undetected interactions between neutrinos and photons, the fundamental particles of light and electromagnetic radiation. Neutrinos, elusive particles that are difficult to study due to their minimal interaction with other particles, have long been a subject of fascination in the world of physics. The findings, published in the journal Physics Open, shed light on the quantum mechanical interactions of these mysterious particles and their potential implications for our understanding of the sun and other stars.

Neutrinos, electrically neutral and nearly massless, are abundant in the universe. They stream from the sun in vast numbers and pass through the Earth and our bodies with little effect. Understanding neutrinos is essential for advancing our knowledge of particle physics and testing the validity of the Standard Model.

Under normal conditions, neutrinos do not interact with photons. However, the researchers at Hokkaido University discovered that when placed in plasma, a state of matter that occurs around stars and is characterized by ionized gas, neutrinos and photons can be induced to interact in the uniform magnetic fields present. This interaction is made possible by a theoretical phenomenon called the electroweak Hall effect, where the electromagnetic and weak forces merge into the electro-weak force.

The researchers have developed a mathematical description of this unexpected neutrino-photon interaction, known as the Lagrangian, which encompasses all the known energy states of the system. This discovery has implications beyond fundamental physics and could potentially provide insights into the mystery of solar corona heating. The solar corona, the outermost atmosphere of the sun, is significantly hotter than the sun’s surface, and understanding the mechanism behind this temperature disparity has long puzzled scientists. The interaction between neutrinos and photons, as revealed by this research, may liberate energy that heats up the solar corona.

The team at Hokkaido University plans to continue their work to gain deeper insights, particularly regarding energy transfer between neutrinos and photons under extreme conditions. By unraveling the complex interactions of these elusive particles, we can unlock new understandings of the universe and its fundamental building blocks.

資料來源：北海道大學

By 曼波布雷西亞

