NASA 新視野號任務延長至 2029 年

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, known for its historic flyby of Pluto in 2015, has been granted a mission extension through 2029. The probe will focus on gathering heliophysics data starting in fiscal 2025, with the possibility of another flyby of a Kuiper Belt Object if a suitable candidate is identified.

The extension of the New Horizons mission will allow for further exploration of the heliosphere and provide opportunities for multidisciplinary scientific research. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, stated that extending operations until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt is crucial for answering important questions about our solar system.

A review conducted in May 2022 acknowledged the value of proposed heliophysics and astrophysics investigations but suggested that the study of Kuiper Belt Objects may not significantly enhance knowledge. However, a two-year extension was later approved.

New Horizons’ principal investigator, Alan Stern, expressed his delight at the news and thanked everyone who supported the continuation of the mission. He expressed hope in finding another Kuiper Belt Object for examination and believed that the spacecraft’s power supply could last well into the 2030s.

While the mission extension is an exciting development, NASA has cautioned that sacrifices may be necessary to fund this prolonged operation. The agency will assess the budget impact of the extended mission, which may have implications for future projects.

The New Horizons spacecraft, built by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, was launched in 2006. It has already surpassed its original nine and a half-year mission duration and remains the fifth spacecraft to venture beyond the boundaries of our solar system.

