科學

一種新的人工智慧工具可自動偵測超新星

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
An international collaboration led by Northwestern University has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSbot) that can detect, identify, and classify supernovae. This groundbreaking tool automates the search for supernovae across the night sky, potentially removing humans from the process and eliminating the possibility of human error. The AI tool accelerates the detection process and has been trained using over 1.4 million images from various sources, including confirmed supernovae, flaring stars, variable stars, and flaring galaxies.

Supernovae occur when stars reach the final stage of their evolution and exhaust their nuclear fusion fuel. The core of the star collapses while the outer layers erupt, resulting in a bright and massive explosion. The BTSbot’s machine learning algorithm allows it to isolate specific subtypes of stellar explosions, representing a significant step forward in the study of cosmic explosions. By removing humans from the process, researchers have more time to analyze observations and develop new hypotheses about the origin of these cosmic events.

The AI tool not only streamlines the study of supernovae but also helps researchers understand the life cycle of stars and the creation of elements such as carbon, iron, and gold. Currently, humans work with robotic systems to detect and analyze supernovae. Robotic telescopes continually image the night sky to identify new sources, and automated software generates a list of candidate explosions. Humans then spend significant amounts of time verifying these candidates. The addition of BTSbot to this workflow reduces the need for human inspection and allows researchers to rely on the AI to perform the necessary tasks.

Nabeel Rehemtulla, co-leader of the study, highlights the efficiency of the AI tool, stating that once it is operational, humans can trust that the BTSbot and other AI systems will fulfill their roles without intervention. The development of this AI tool marks an important milestone in the study of supernovae and demonstrates the potential of AI in accelerating scientific discoveries.

Sources: Northwestern University, Space.com

