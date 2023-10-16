城市生活

深度神經網路感知世界的方式與人類不同嗎？

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
A new study conducted by neuroscientists at MIT has revealed that deep neural networks, while capable of identifying objects like human sensory systems, have recognition strategies that diverge from human perception. When prompted to produce stimuli similar to a given input, these networks often generated distorted or unrecognizable images and sounds. This indicates that neural networks develop their own unique invariances, which differ significantly from human perceptual patterns. However, the study found that using adversarial training could make the models’ generated stimuli more recognizable to humans, though not identical to the original inputs.

Deep neural networks are computational models that can be trained to recognize images or words, irrespective of variations in color, pitch, or other factors. The MIT study discovered that when these models were used to generate stimuli that elicited the same response as a specific natural input, they often produced images or sounds that were unrecognizable to human observers. This suggests that these models develop their own idiosyncratic invariances, responding in the same way to stimuli with vastly different features.

According to Joshua McDermott, an associate professor of brain and cognitive sciences at MIT, this research provides a new method for evaluating how effectively these models mimic human sensory perception. McDermott believes that these models should be subjected to a battery of tests to assess their accuracy.

The study, led by Jenelle Feather, a PhD student at MIT, shows that deep neural networks can generate what the researchers term “model metamers,” stimuli that produce the same response within the model as a given example stimulus. However, the metamers produced by the models were typically unrecognizable and lacked interpretable features that humans could use to classify an object or word. This suggests that the models have developed their own unique invariances that differ from human perceptual systems.

The study concluded that deep neural networks have idiosyncratic invariances, meaning they are invariant to particular dimensions in the stimulus space. Additionally, each model developed its own unique invariances. When these metamers were shown to other models, they remained unrecognizable to both the second models and human observers.

This study highlights the need to further understand the perceptual differences between deep neural networks and human sensory systems. It also emphasizes the importance of continued research into improving the accuracy and effectiveness of these models in mimicking human perception.

來源：
– MIT News – https://news.mit.edu/2022/deep-neural-networks-mimicking-human-perception-0301

