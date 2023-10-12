城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

搞笑諾貝爾獎：慶祝幽默且發人深省的研究

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
搞笑諾貝爾獎：慶祝幽默且發人深省的研究

The Ig Nobel Prize, a lighthearted counterpart to the prestigious Nobel Prizes, celebrates research that elicits laughter and subsequent contemplation. In its 33rd First Annual ceremony, a water-themed event, ten Ig Nobel Prizes were awarded in various categories. The ceremony, as former Nobel Prize winner Amanda Palmer describes, is a comedic and nerdy evening filled with entertaining speeches, paper airplane throwing, mini operas, and intellectual lectures compressed into 24 seconds. Notably, each winner received their Ig Nobel Prize in the form of a printable PDF document and a supersized Zimbabwean ten trillion dollar bill, symbolizing the resolution of research funding problems.

Some of the prizes were directly related to water, such as Jan Zalasiewicz’s chemistry and geology prize for explaining why scientists enjoy licking rocks. Zalasiewicz demonstrated that wetting the surface of a rock enhances the texture’s visibility. The nutrition prize went to Homei Miyashita and Hiromi Nakamura for their experiments on how electrified chopsticks and drinking straws alter the taste of food. They found that electrical stimulation can enhance the perception of taste beyond the capabilities of the human tongue.

The physics prize was awarded for measuring the impact of anchovies’ sexual activity on ocean-water mixing. Contrary to previous beliefs, it was discovered that anchovies play a significant role in the vertical mixing of water layers in coastal regions. These findings challenge the long-standing assumption that fish are too small to influence oceanic water dynamics.

Science communication plays a vital role in the dissemination and understanding of novel research. At a previous Ig Nobel Prize ceremony, the team behind the awards received the Heinz Oberhummer award for their 30-year effort in combating fake news through a combination of science, education, and humor. Successful science communication, as exemplified by the Ig Nobel Prizes, should engage the audience through its entertainment value while still conveying noteworthy scientific insights.

In conclusion, the Ig Nobel Prizes act as a platform for recognizing comical yet impactful scientific research. The combination of humor and intellectual substance encourages individuals to laugh before engaging in thought-provoking reflections. Regardless of personal taste, the Ig Nobel Prizes succeed in captivating their audience and challenging conventional thinking.

來源：

– Nakamura, H. & Miyashita, H. In Proceedings of the 2nd Augmented Human International Conference article no. 34 (Association for Computing Machinery, 2011).

– Fernández Castro, B. et al. Nat. Geosci. 15, 287–292 (2022).

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論