城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

NGC 346 令人驚嘆的紅外線圖像揭示了灰塵和氣體的細絲

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
NGC 346 令人驚嘆的紅外線圖像揭示了灰塵和氣體的細絲

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking infrared image of NGC 346, the brightest and largest star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud. Located within the neighboring dwarf galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud, NGC 346 has been a subject of intense study by various telescopes.

The new image, taken by Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), showcases filaments of gas and dust adorned with bright patches of young protostars. The blue color represents silicates and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), while the red emission comes from warm dust heated by the region’s brightest and most massive stars.

The Small Magellanic Cloud is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way and is visible in the southern constellation Tucana. This smaller galaxy is more primitive than the Milky Way, containing fewer heavy elements that are produced through stellar fusion and supernova explosions.

The stunning image challenges previous expectations that the SMC would lack significant amounts of dust due to its lower abundance of heavy elements. The presence of ample dust within NGC 346, as revealed by both the MIRI image and an earlier image from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, is surprising and raises questions about the origin and evolution of dust in the SMC.

The fine details and intricate structures revealed by Webb’s infrared observations provide valuable insights into the processes and conditions surrounding star formation. These observations contribute to our understanding of the lifecycle of stars and the formation of galaxies in the universe.

Sources: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Nolan Habel (NASA-JPL), Patrick Kavanagh (Maynooth University)

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論