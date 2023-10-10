城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務：探索一顆有價值的小行星

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
美國太空總署的心靈任務：探索一顆有價值的小行星

NASA is preparing for an extraordinary mission that is set to launch on October 12th. The mission revolves around the Psyche Spacecraft, which will journey to an asteroid using solar electric propulsion. This innovative propulsion system utilizes the power of the sun to generate charged particles, propelling the spacecraft forward.

What makes this mission truly remarkable is the target itself – an asteroid worth more than an extraordinary 10,000 quadrillion US dollars. To put this into perspective, it surpasses the total value of all the gold on Earth. The mission is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, riding aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket.

The primary objective of the Psyche mission is to conduct a comprehensive study of the asteroid. This study could provide valuable insights into the early formation of our planet and the nature of planetary cores. By mapping the asteroid’s surface and investigating its properties, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of its composition and origins.

In addition to its scientific significance, this mission could have profound implications for the global economy. The immense value associated with this celestial body presents an opportunity for potential resource exploitation in the future.

The Psyche mission is led by Arizona State University and forms part of NASA’s Discovery Program. NASA has carefully prepared for the launch, ensuring that everything is in perfect order. If successful, this groundbreaking mission could revolutionize our understanding of asteroids and their potential economic value.

來源：

美國航空航天局

亞利桑那州立大學

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

MOF 在維持粒線體完整性和功能中的作用

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

研究人員在亞利桑那州發現了古老的龍舌蘭植物，它們已經存在了數千年

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

新的研究和技術為對抗紐西蘭松樹種植園的紅針帶來了希望

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

MOF 在維持粒線體完整性和功能中的作用

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

研究人員在亞利桑那州發現了古老的龍舌蘭植物，它們已經存在了數千年

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新的研究和技術為對抗紐西蘭松樹種植園的紅針帶來了希望

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務：探索一顆有價值的小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論