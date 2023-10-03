城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署的毅力號火星車在傑澤羅隕石坑捕獲了火星塵暴

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
NASA’s Perseverance rover continues to provide fascinating insights into the Martian environment. On August 30, 2023, the rover captured a Martian dust devil moving along the western rim of Mars’ Jezero Crater. This particular dust devil was spotted by Perseverance’s Navcams and recorded in a video composed of 21 frames taken four seconds apart.

Dust devils are common on Mars and play a crucial role in moving and redistributing dust across the planet. Scientists study these phenomena to improve their understanding of the Martian atmosphere and enhance weather models. Dust devils on Mars are weaker and smaller than those on Earth, but they can still grow to be larger than their Earth counterparts.

From the imagery captured by Perseverance, scientists determined that the dust devil spotted was about 2.5 miles away from the rover’s location at a spot called “Thorofare Ridge.” It was estimated to be moving at a speed of around 12 mph and had a width of approximately 200 feet. While only the bottom portion of the dust devil was visible in the camera frame, scientists were able to estimate its full height by analyzing the shadow it cast. The estimated height of the dust devil was around 1.2 miles.

Perseverance and its companion rover Curiosity monitor their surroundings for dust devils by taking regular black-and-white images in all directions. These images help scientists track the occurrence and behavior of dust devils on Mars.

Perseverance’s primary objective is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars. The mission also aims to characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration, and collect and cache Martian rock and regolith for future sample return missions.

In collaboration with the European Space Agency and future missions, Perseverance’s collected samples will be retrieved from Mars and sent back to Earth for detailed analysis. This Mars 2020 mission is part of NASA’s larger Moon to Mars exploration initiative, which includes Artemis missions to the Moon as a stepping stone for human exploration of Mars.

