毅力號火星車的下一個目的地：朱拉比角

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
The Perseverance rover has completed its first core sample of the margin unit and is now preparing to explore its next destination in the Margin Campaign. This next stop is a location called “Jurabi Point,” which has been highly anticipated by the team’s scientists even before landing on Mars.

Before heading to Jurabi Point, the rover is wrapping up its investigations at the current workspace. After collecting data from the first margin unit abrasion, the rover performed a short drive, or “bump,” to a nearby region of interest. Images captured by the Mastcam-Z camera have revealed some curved features in the rock, and a brief investigation using remote science instruments like SuperCam will provide insights into the sedimentary structures and weathering history of the margin unit.

Once this investigation is complete, the rover will embark on an approximately 1 km drive north to Jurabi Point. What makes Jurabi Point scientifically interesting is that it is a “triple-junction” – a place where three different geologic units intersect. These units include the boulder-rich unit, upper fan sedimentary rock, and margin unit. By exploring the contacts between these units, scientists hope to clarify their age relationships and potentially sample a boulder, which was unsuccessful in a previous attempt.

After studying the triple-junction at Jurabi Point, the rover’s next plan is to head west and document changes in the margin unit as it drives uphill. The Margin Campaign will conclude with a drive down into Neretva Vallis for the first time. This river channel feeds the western fan, and the rover will investigate an enigmatic light-toned rock unit exposed within the channel wall.

The Perseverance rover’s upcoming journey to Jurabi Point and beyond will provide valuable insights into the geology and history of Mars, contributing to our understanding of the planet’s past habitability and potential for life.

Sources: NASA/JPL-Caltech

