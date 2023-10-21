城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署將向國際太空站發射雷射通訊系統

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
美國太空總署將向國際太空站發射雷射通訊系統

NASA is gearing up to send a laser communications system to the International Space Station (ISS) next month. The system, known as ILLUMA-T, will be installed on the external module of the ISS. Its purpose is to showcase high data rate laser communications from the space station to NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD), which will then transmit the data back to Earth.

LCRD, launched in 2021, is currently sending data to Earth from geosynchronous orbit at a rate of 1.2 Gbps. As a relay satellite, LCRD allows space missions to send their data over laser links to the relay, which then transmits it to ground stations on Earth. The combination of ILLUMA-T and LCRD will establish NASA’s first two-way laser communications relay system.

The advantage of laser systems over traditional communication methods is that they offer higher data rates while being lighter and requiring less power. This is particularly advantageous when designing spacecraft.

The ILLUMA-T payload is being managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, in collaboration with Johnson Space Center and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory for Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN). The launch of the laser communications system is scheduled for November 5th, aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Apart from ILLUMA-T, the Dragon spacecraft will also carry other experiments, hardware, and supplies for the Expedition 70 crew. One such experiment is the Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE), which will measure the characteristics and movement of atmospheric gravity waves. AWE aims to improve our understanding of Earth’s atmosphere, weather, climate, and develop strategies to mitigate the effects of space weather.

資料來源：NASA

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

澳洲甘蔗蟾蜍：食人蝌蚪加速進化

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

老年人的阻力訓練：提高生活品質並防止肌肉損失

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

科學家稱，地殼下隱藏著巨大的海洋

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

澳洲甘蔗蟾蜍：食人蝌蚪加速進化

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

老年人的阻力訓練：提高生活品質並防止肌肉損失

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家稱，地殼下隱藏著巨大的海洋

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

研究人員提出的新科學定律命名為“功能資訊增加定律”

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論