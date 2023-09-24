城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新證據顯示木星的衛星歐羅巴擁有生命成分

By曼波布雷西亞

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新證據顯示木星的衛星歐羅巴擁有生命成分

Scientists have long been intrigued by Jupiter’s moon Europa, known to have a vast, salty ocean beneath its icy shell. This subsurface ocean is considered a potential environment where life could thrive. However, the opacity of Europa’s shell makes it challenging for scientists to study the chemistry of the ocean directly.

Recent studies published in the journal Science utilized a technique called near-infrared spectroscopy to analyze the concentration of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface and trace its origin. The results indicate that carbon on Europa likely originates from within its ocean, providing valuable insights for future NASA missions and enhancing our understanding of the moon’s habitability.

The research builds upon previous observations made by the Hubble Space Telescope, which revealed a high concentration of sodium chloride in a region called Tara Regio, known as “chaos terrain” due to its past geological activity. The new studies using the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Camera have now identified a localized presence of carbon dioxide in Tara Regio as well. Scientists believe that this finding further supports the hypothesis that the carbon dioxide is emanating from beneath Europa’s icy shell, ultimately originating in its internal ocean.

Carbon is an essential element for life as we know it, serving as the backbone of important molecules. While carbon has been discovered outside of Earth before, such as on Mars and Venus, its detection on Europa strengthens the idea that the moon may harbor the necessary ingredients for life to arise.

In light of these findings, NASA has planned two missions to explore Europa in the near future. The Europa Clipper spacecraft, set to launch in October 2024, will conduct close flybys with the primary objective of determining if the subsurface ocean could support life. Additionally, the JUICE mission launched by the European Space Agency will reach Jupiter by 2031 and also investigate Europa along with other moons in the Jovian system.

來源：
– Science (journal)
–美國宇航局

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

緩解易位及其對哥倫比亞斑蛙影響的探索

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

新研究探討了緩解易位對哥倫比亞斑蛙的影響

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

研究緩解易位對哥倫比亞斑蛙的影響

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

緩解易位及其對哥倫比亞斑蛙影響的探索

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新研究探討了緩解易位對哥倫比亞斑蛙的影響

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

研究緩解易位對哥倫比亞斑蛙的影響

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

布萊恩·梅爵士自豪地支持美國宇航局成功的小行星樣本採集

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論