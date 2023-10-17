城市生活

美國太空總署考慮削減哈伯和錢德拉望遠鏡以滿足預算缺口

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
NASA is reportedly contemplating reductions to the Hubble Space Telescope and Chandra X-Ray Observatory, two prominent space telescopes that have contributed significantly to our understanding of the universe over the years. Mark Clampin, director of NASA’s astrophysics division, stated during a recent presentation that the cuts may be necessary to allocate funding for new programs at NASA.

The proposed budget for the next fiscal year falls short of the astrophysics division’s request of $1.56 billion. Clampin did not provide specific details about the extent of the cuts or their impact on ongoing programs. However, he mentioned that the reduction in budget would affect missions in extended operations, namely Chandra and Hubble.

Despite the potential cuts, both telescopes are currently operational. Furthermore, there are plans to raise Hubble’s orbit to prolong its lifespan. Several consortiums, including one involving SpaceX, have submitted proposals to boost the observatory in low-Earth orbit. Hubble’s orbit has gradually decreased due to atmospheric drag, but efforts are underway to counter this effect.

NASA has underscored the importance of Hubble as a key partner to the James Webb Space Telescope, which launched in 2021. While Webb specializes in deep infrared observations, Hubble provides high-definition infrared and visual observations. Webb’s development has significantly impacted the astrophysics budget in previous years due to its high status and rising costs.

In contrast, Chandra, launched in 1999, has not received servicing visits like Hubble. Clampin acknowledged that Chandra has operational challenges, particularly with insulation affecting its ability to maintain the necessary temperatures for X-ray observations.

The proposed savings from the potential cuts to Hubble and Chandra would be redirected towards upcoming missions such as the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, scheduled for launch in 2027. Roman will focus on studying energetic events in the distant universe, utilizing its large survey instruments to capture rapid celestial phenomena.

These potential reductions will likely undergo further evaluations in the coming years, and reviews are expected around May 2024 to determine whether to extend the missions of Hubble and Chandra. The final budget allocations from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for Hubble remain unclear in light of NASA’s contemplated cuts.

來源：
– 太空新聞

