城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署太空人和俄羅斯太空人在完成一年的太空任務後返回地球

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
美國太空總署太空人和俄羅斯太空人在完成一年的太空任務後返回地球

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending just over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio achieved a record-breaking feat, setting the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight. The extended stay was a result of their original ride, a Soyuz capsule, being struck by space debris and losing all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan aboard a replacement Soyuz capsule that was launched in February. This capsule was hurriedly sent up to replace the original one after Russian engineers suspected that a piece of space junk had punctured the radiator of the original capsule. With concerns about overheating in the absence of cooling, the decision was made for the craft to return to Earth empty.

What was meant to be a 180-day mission ultimately turned into a 371-day stay for Rubio, who spent more time in space than any previous NASA astronaut on a single spaceflight. The record for the longest space mission is held by Russian cosmonauts with a duration of 437 days.

The return of Rubio and his cosmonaut colleagues was delayed due to the unavailability of another Soyuz capsule to launch a fresh crew. However, their replacements arrived nearly two weeks ago, ensuring continued operations at the International Space Station.

來源：
– MM News mobile application

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

類星體和塵埃之間的連結：新研究的見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

令人震驚的圖像揭示了“銀河洋蔥”和引力透鏡現象

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 完成了歷史性的小行星樣本返回任務

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

類星體和塵埃之間的連結：新研究的見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署太空人和俄羅斯太空人在完成一年的太空任務後返回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

令人震驚的圖像揭示了“銀河洋蔥”和引力透鏡現象

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 完成了歷史性的小行星樣本返回任務

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論