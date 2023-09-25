城市生活

美國國家航空暨太空總署 (NASA) 的 VERITAS 金星任務透過研究冰島火山區為發射做準備

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA’s VERITAS mission to explore Venus may be on hold, but the science team is using this time to perfect technologies and techniques on Earth. One recent field campaign took them to the volcanic region of Askja in Iceland. This area resembles the harsh environment of Venus and serves as an analog for studying the different types of eruptions that occur on the planet’s surface.

The team collected samples of rocks and surfaces near the active volcano, which will be analyzed in a lab. By studying volcanic areas on Earth, researchers can gain insights into Venus’ geological features and better prepare for the VERITAS mission in the future.

Iceland presents a unique opportunity for studying Venus as it is a volcanic country sitting atop a hot plume. The similarities between Iceland’s geological features and Venus make it an ideal location for conducting scientific research and developing technologies that will be used in future missions to the planet.

During the campaign, the team also visited Fagradalsfjall in southwestern Iceland to collect additional samples for analysis. Meanwhile, an aircraft captured radar images of the area from above. These efforts aim to refine the algorithms onboard VERITAS, enabling better identification of surface changes on Venus.

The VERITAS mission was expected to provide fundamental information about Venus and its surface, but delays have put these discoveries on hold. NASA is working on another Venus mission called DAVINCI, scheduled to launch in 2029.

This exploration of volcanic areas in Iceland is a crucial step towards understanding Venus and advancing our knowledge of other planets in our solar system.

