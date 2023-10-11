城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

NASA 的 Astrobee 機器人返回國際太空站

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
NASA 的 Astrobee 機器人返回國際太空站

NASA’s yellow Astrobee free-flying robot, named Honey, has successfully returned to the International Space Station (ISS) after undergoing repairs on Earth. The Astrobee fleet consists of three cube-shaped robots, including Honey, Bumble (blue), and Queen (green). These robots were designed to assist astronauts by taking on maintenance tasks and carrying out experiments in microgravity.

During Honey’s recent mission, it was able to disengage from its docking station, maneuver through the space station, and redock successfully without any supervision from the crew. This demonstrates the robot’s ability to operate autonomously and perform tasks without the need for constant human supervision.

The Astrobee robots were first delivered to the ISS in 2019 and have since engaged in various activities, including mid-air maneuvers and autonomous flight. They have proven to be valuable tools for astronauts, researchers, and students, as they can document experiments, take inventory, and serve as a research platform for conducting experiments in microgravity.

Honey returned to Earth for maintenance on the SpaceX CRS-23 spacecraft in September 2021. After a two-year pit stop, it was relaunched to space aboard a Northrop Grumman Cygnus ship in August 2023. The re-activation of Honey was supervised by NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, who has experience working with the Astrobees and participated in a robotics competition involving the robots at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology earlier this year.

The Astrobee robots are equipped with software and a docking system for recharging. They navigate through the space station using electric fans and rely on cameras and sensors to move around. Each robot has a perching arm that allows it to grab onto handrails on the ISS and perform tasks or rest when needed.

Since their arrival on the ISS, the Astrobees have conducted 750 hours and 100 activities of research, contributing valuable data to NASA. They have also been utilized by students and guest scientists, providing diverse capabilities for performing experiments inside the space station.

The Astrobee robots are an evolution of the previous generation of small freeflyers called SPHERES. While SPHERES concluded their experiments in 2019, the lessons learned from that research have been incorporated into the development of the Astrobee robots.

Overall, the successful return of the Astrobee robot Honey to the ISS marks another milestone in the use of robotic technology for assisting astronauts and conducting research in space.

來源：
——美國宇航局官員
– Twitter (Woody Hoburg)
– NASA/JSC imagery

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論