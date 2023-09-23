城市生活

OSIRIS-REx 任務：將外星岩石樣本帶回地球

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A NASA spacecraft, the OSIRIS-REx mission, is set to conclude its seven-year journey to an asteroid and return to Earth this weekend. The mission aims to bring back unspoiled rock specimens from an alien world, which could provide valuable insights into the formation of life. The spacecraft is expected to land in Utah, with events planned to secure the asteroid sample capsule, transport it to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, and then open it for further examination.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in 2011, following years of brainstorming and proposals. The spacecraft, built and operated by Lockheed Martin, was chosen by NASA to undertake the mission, which involves bringing asteroid material back to Earth for detailed analysis. The mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, has been envisioning the events of the mission for nearly two decades.

Bennu, the target asteroid, is believed to be a leftover relic from the early history of the Solar System. Scientists hope that the material collected from Bennu will provide answers to fundamental questions about the origin of life on Earth. The sample return capsule, currently attached to the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, contains the largest pristine sample of extraterrestrial material ever brought back from beyond the Moon.

The landing of the spacecraft will mark the beginning of the next phase of the mission, as scientists prepare to examine the asteroid material. Researchers will gather soil and water samples from the Utah desert to ensure there is no contamination of the samples. The ultimate goal is to gain a better understanding of our origins and the formation of life.

