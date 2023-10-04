城市生活

科學

科學家發射火箭研究日食時的大氣

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
On October 14, a rare annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse, will be visible in parts of the western United States. While many skywatchers will enjoy the spectacle, a team of NASA scientists will be hard at work during the event. Led by Aroh Barjatya, a professor of engineering physics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the NASA mission, called Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP), aims to measure changes in the atmosphere during the eclipse.

The APEP mission will utilize three sounding rockets to collect data on the ionosphere, a region of the atmosphere that plays a critical role in satellite communications, including GPS. During the eclipse, temperature and density in the ionosphere will drop, causing a wave-like effect, which can potentially impact satellite communications.

Barjatya compared the ionosphere to a pond with gentle ripples, stating that the eclipse is like a motorboat that disrupts the water. He emphasized the importance of understanding and modeling the perturbations in the ionosphere due to the reliance on satellite communications passing through this region.

Following the annular eclipse, the rockets and their instruments will be transported to NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. They will be relaunched during the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. These two solar eclipses will be the last major ones visible in the contiguous United States until 2044.

Barjatya highlighted the significance of collecting data during eclipses, stating that it will provide valuable insights into the effects of eclipses on the ionosphere at small spatial scales. The data collected during these missions will contribute to a better understanding of our atmosphere and its interactions with celestial events.

