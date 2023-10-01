城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

NASA 在 Instagram 上分享超新星遺跡的迷人視頻

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
NASA 在 Instagram 上分享超新星遺跡的迷人視頻

NASA continues to captivate and educate its audience through the stunning images and videos it shares on social media. In a recent Instagram post, NASA showcased a time-lapse video of the Cygnus Loop, the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion.

The video, posted on NASA’s dedicated Hubble Space Telescope page, illustrates the expansion of the shock front of the remnant as it travels into interstellar space at incredible speeds. The caption accompanying the video provides further details about the images captured in 2001 and 2020, showing an orange ribbon of light expanding against the backdrop of black space dotted with stars.

The video quickly went viral, garnering close to 1.4 million views and numerous comments from Instagram users. Some expressed awe at the beauty of the explosion, while others wondered if the colors in the video were enhanced or if they represented the visible spectrum.

NASA’s social media presence plays a crucial role in not only captivating its audience but also educating them about the wonders of the universe. By sharing such mesmerizing content, NASA continues to inspire and ignite curiosity about space exploration.

來源：
NASA’s Instagram
印度斯坦時報

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

“Space Coffee”: Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti Demonstrates Coffee Brewing in Zero Gravity

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Einstein’s Theory of Relativity: Once Again Proven Right as M87’s Supermassive Black Hole is Confirmed to Be Spinning

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Exploring Arp 107: A Collision of Galaxies

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

“Space Coffee”: Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti Demonstrates Coffee Brewing in Zero Gravity

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Einstein’s Theory of Relativity: Once Again Proven Right as M87’s Supermassive Black Hole is Confirmed to Be Spinning

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Exploring Arp 107: A Collision of Galaxies

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Discovery of Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects Challenges Current Understanding of Astronomy

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論