美國太空總署在小行星樣本中發現水和碳

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
NASA has made a significant breakthrough in its study of an asteroid sample that recently landed on Earth. The space agency has identified two crucial components in the black asteroid pieces collected from the ancient asteroid Bennu – water and carbon. This discovery marks the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever brought back to our planet.

During the unveiling of the sample at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, NASA administrator Bill Nelson expressed excitement about the findings. Carbon, which is vital for all life on Earth, accounted for nearly 5% of the sample’s total weight. It existed in both organic and mineral forms. Additionally, water was found to be locked within the crystal structure of clay minerals.

Scientists believe that the presence of water-carrying asteroids that collided with Earth billions of years ago is responsible for the existence of oceans, lakes, and rivers on our planet. Carbon, on the other hand, plays a crucial role in the formation of proteins, enzymes, and genetic components like DNA and RNA.

The discovery was made through a preliminary analysis using scanning electron microscopy, X-ray computed tomography, and other techniques. This successful collection of the asteroid sample is a significant milestone for NASA, as it is the first US mission to retrieve a sample from an asteroid.

The Bennu asteroid, named after an ancient Egyptian deity, is considered a “primordial artifact preserved in the vacuum of space.” Its orbit intersects with Earth’s, making it a convenient target for study. The sample, weighing approximately 250 grams, far surpasses the amount returned by previous Japanese missions to asteroids.

NASA plans to preserve at least 70% of the sample at the Johnson Space Center for future examination, continuing the tradition started during the Apollo era with Moon rocks.

Overall, NASA’s latest accomplishment provides valuable insights into the composition of asteroids and their potential influence on the development of habitable planets like Earth.

– NASA Administrator Bill Nelson at the Johnson Space Center in Houston
– NASA’s analysis involving scanning electron microscopy, X-ray computed tomography, and more.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

